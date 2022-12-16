Tom Brady sued by Patriots fan who lost $30K in FTX collapse

Tom Brady is being sued by a Patriots fan who says they invested tens of thousands of dollars into now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX based on the quarterback's endorsement of the platform.

Michael Livieratos says he transferred $30,000 from a rival crypto exchange to FTX, and has now joined a class action lawsuit seeking damages against a slew of celebrities – including Brady – who were paid spokespeople for FTX before it collapsed, losing billions of dollars in investors' funds.

"As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have," Livieratos told The Washington Post.

PORTNOY RIPS FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AS ‘SCAM ARTIST,’ BLASTS ‘CRYING’ LEFT OVER MUSK ‘DOXXING’ RULE

The lawsuit says Brady and his now ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, were "FTX ambassadors" who "joined the company's $20-million ad campaign in 2021," filming a commercial "showing them telling acquaintances to join the FTX platform."

Other defendants in the suit include Bündchen, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested Monday on several charges linked to his firm's collapse.

FTX'S SMALLEST INVESTORS MAY BE BIGGEST LOSERS OF CRYPTO COLLAPSE

The suit describes the well-known celebrities as "all parties who either controlled, promoted, assisted in, and actively participated in FTX Trading and FTX US (collectively, the 'FTX Entities'), offer and sale of unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts (YBAs) to residents of the United States."

The case is similar to a class action filed in January against celebrities, including reality star Kim Kardashian and boxer Floyd Mayweather, who were paid promoters of Ethereum Max (EMAX) in another alleged crypto scheme.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That lawsuit was thrown out by a judge earlier this month, but Kardashian still paid a $1.26 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October for her failure to disclose she was paid $250,000 for a social media post about the EMax tokens.

FOX Business' Greg Norman and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.