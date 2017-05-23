Tilly's Shares Rally More Than 14% On Narrower-than-expected Quarterly Loss

Shares of Tilly's Inc. rose more than 14% late Tuesday after the retailer reported a narrower-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss and sales were above expectations. Tilly's said it lost $161,000, or 1 cent a share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $2.7 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Total net sales reached $120.9 million, up 0.6% from $120.2 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a loss of 10 cents a share on sales of $114.4 million. Comparable-store sales rose 0.6%. The company said it expects comparable-store sales to range between flat to up in the low single digits and an income per diluted share between 3 cents to 7 cents. Tilly's shares ended the regular trading day down 1.4%.
