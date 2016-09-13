Tiffany Names New CFO, To Start In October

Tiffany & Co. said Tuesday that it named Mark Erceg at its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 18. Erceg, who was most recently CFO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. since May 2015, replaces the previous CFO who left the company in May. Erceg was also CFO of Masonite International Corp. from 2010 through May 2015. Tiffany's stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has rallied 12% over the past three months but was still down 10% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.6% year to date.
