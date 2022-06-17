Friday's trading: 5 things to know
The economic data that traders will be watching includes industrial production and leading economic indicators
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.
OIL HEADS LOWER: Oil prices edged lower on Friday on concerns about global economic growth and a series of interest rate hikes around the world. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116 a barrel. U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks. Brent crude futures fell to $119 a barrel.
ADOBE OUTLOOK: Shares traded more than 4% lower in after-hours trading following a disappointing outlook. Adobe sees revenue of $4.43 billion, below the analyst consensus of $4.51 billion. For the full year, Adobe now sees revenue of $17.65 billion, down from a previous forecast of $17.90 billion. Second quarter profit and revenue topped expectations.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION: The Federal Reserve will post data for May. Factory output is expected to increase 0.4% for the month, less than half of April’s 1.1% rise. The plant-use rate is seen edging up to 79.2%, the fifth straight monthly increase and the highest in three-and-a-half years.
LEADING INDICATORS: The Conference Board will release its Leading Economic Index for May. Watch for a decline of 0.4% from April.
LONG WEEKEND: Equity and bond markets will be closed on Monday as the Juneteeth holiday is observed. Futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule.