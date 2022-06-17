Friday's trading: 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

OIL HEADS LOWER: Oil prices edged lower on Friday on concerns about global economic growth and a series of interest rate hikes around the world. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116 a barrel. U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks. Brent crude futures fell to $119 a barrel.

ADOBE OUTLOOK: Shares traded more than 4% lower in after-hours trading following a disappointing outlook. Adobe sees revenue of $4.43 billion, below the analyst consensus of $4.51 billion. For the full year, Adobe now sees revenue of $17.65 billion, down from a previous forecast of $17.90 billion. Second quarter profit and revenue topped expectations.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION: The Federal Reserve will post data for May. Factory output is expected to increase 0.4% for the month, less than half of April’s 1.1% rise. The plant-use rate is seen edging up to 79.2%, the fifth straight monthly increase and the highest in three-and-a-half years.

LEADING INDICATORS: The Conference Board will release its Leading Economic Index for May. Watch for a decline of 0.4% from April.

LONG WEEKEND: Equity and bond markets will be closed on Monday as the Juneteeth holiday is observed. Futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule.