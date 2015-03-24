The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks

iBook charts for week ending December 15, 2014:

Top Paid Books

1. Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand - 9780679603757 - (Random House Publishing Group)

1. Wild by Cheryl Strayed - 9780307957658 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn - 9780307588388 - (Crown Publishing Group)

4.All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr - 9781476746609 - (Scribner)

5.The Escape by David Baldacci - 9781455521272 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Hard Limit by Meredith Wild - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

7.Hope to Die by James Patterson - 9780316210942 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8.Captivated By You by Sylvia Day - 9780698153462 - (Penguin Group US)

9.Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James - 9781612130293 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10.Gray Mountain by John Grisham - 9780385539166 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

