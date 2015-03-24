'The Situation' gets arraignment in tax fraud case delayed while he films 'Marriage Boot Camp'

A former member of the "Jersey Shore" case is delaying a court hearing in his tax fraud case so he can film another reality TV show.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was scheduled to be arraigned on federal conspiracy and tax fraud counts Monday in Newark. But the proceeding was moved to Oct. 23 after Sorrentino's lawyer said his client has to tape another reality show in Los Angeles.

Sorrentino and his fiancee are scheduled to appear on "Marriage Boot Camp" which films for two weeks ending Oct. 19.

Sorrentino and brother Marc pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance last week. Prosecutors contend the pair filed false tax returns and overstated business expenses on about $9 million they earned through two businesses.

Both are free on $250,000 bail.