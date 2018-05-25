The Latest: Weinstein takes books on theater, film to arrest

article

The Latest on the sexual misconduct probe of film producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein was in and out of custody so quickly in his rape case, he probably didn't have time to read the books he brought with him.

The film mogul carried three books under his arm as he surrendered at a New York City police station Friday.

One was "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution," by Todd Purdum.

A second was Richard Schickel's biography of filmmaker Elia Kazan. The identity of the third book wasn't immediately apparent.

Weinstein handed off the books at the police station, where he was booked quickly. An associate was carrying them when he left court a few hours later.

The film producer denies charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex.

___

11:25 a.m.

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

But Louise Godbold predicts the movie mogul will now "play hard and dirty."

Godbold tells The Associated Press her cell phone lit up Friday with messages from other Weinstein accusers. She says they're "all elated."

Weinstein denies ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

Godbold is a British woman who lives in Los Angeles. She says Weinstein made unwanted advances toward her on two occasions in 1991, in New York and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press does not generally identify victims of sexual assault unless they agree to be named, as Godbold has done.

___

10:40 a.m.

A lawyer representing one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims called his arraignment on criminal charges "an emotional moment."

Attorney Carrie Goldberg represents former actress Lucia Evans, who says Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in his office in 2004.

Weinstein was charged Friday with attacking Evans and raping another, unidentified woman at a hotel in 2013.

His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, says the film producer vehemently denies the allegations.

Goldberg told The Associated Press that "we are relieved and grateful that justice is coming, but we also mourn the cases where it didn't."

She also says her "brave and beautiful client has sacrificed her privacy and peace to come forward" and asks that she be left alone.

___

10:20 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says he believes the movie mogul will ultimately be exonerated of rape and other sex charges against him in New York.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman says Weinstein vehemently denies the charges and will fight to get them dismissed. And Brafman says he doesn't think a jury would believe Weinstein's accusers — if potential jurors are "not consumed by the movement that seems to have consumed this case."

Allegations from dozens of women against the once-powerhouse producer catalyzed what became known as the #MeToo movement, a national reckoning about sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges stemming from encounters with two women.

He was released on $1 million bail and left a courthouse through a back door. He agreed to electronic monitoring and to stay within New York and Connecticut.

___

9:45 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has been arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges stemming from encounters with two women.

The former powerhouse movie producer stared grimly as he appeared Friday in a Manhattan court. He agreed to post $1 million cash bail, wear an electronic monitor and not travel beyond New York and Connecticut.

Weinstein didn't enter a plea. That's common at this stage in a criminal case in New York.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He turned himself in early Friday to face the first criminal case brought after scores of women made sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. The claims destroyed his career and set off a national reckoning over sexual misconduct known as the #MeToo movement.

___

9 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York City courthouse in handcuffs to face rape, criminal sex act and other charges.

The movie mogul turned himself in at a police precinct earlier Friday. He left with a strained smile on his face to be driven to court.

Police say he was arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct charges for encounters with two women.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

8:45 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has left a police station in handcuffs to head to court to face rape, criminal sex act and other charges.

The movie mogul had a strained smile on his face Friday as he headed to a black SUV to be driven to a Manhattan court. He had turned himself in at a police precinct earlier Friday.

Police say he was arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct charges for encounters with two women.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

___

8:35 a.m.

Police say Harvey Weinstein has been arrested on rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct charges for encounters with two women.

The New York Police Department disclosed the charges Friday after the movie mogul turned himself in. He was due to be arraigned later Friday.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the criminal sex act charges stem from a 2004 encounter between Weinstein and an aspiring actress. She has said he forced her to perform oral sex.

The official says the rape charge relates to a woman who has not spoken publicly.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

— By Colleen Long

___

8:20 a.m.

A law enforcement official says Harvey Weinstein will face criminal sex act and rape charges in a New York court.

The official says the film producer will be charged with committing a criminal sex act in a 2004 encounter with an aspiring actress who told a magazine he forced her to perform oral sex.

The official says the rape charge relates to a woman who has not spoken publicly or been identified.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Weinstein's lawyers have said allegations that he forced himself on women were false.

Weinstein surrendered to police early Friday and is expected set to appear in court later in the day.

— By Colleen Long

___

7:27 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Weinstein stepped from a black SUV and walked slowly into a Manhattan police station before a crowd of news cameras. He lumbered into the precinct carrying books. He didn't answer or respond to shouts of his name.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the case includes a woman who has said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.

The woman, Lucia Evans, (LOO'-sha) was among the first to speak out about the film producer.

An official says the charges are likely to include one other victim who has not spoken publicly.

The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.

Lawyers for the film producer have said all allegations that he forced himself on women were "entirely without merit."

— By Colleen Long

___

12:10 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City Friday morning following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Two law enforcement officials say the charges are related to a former actress, Lucia (LOO'-sha) Evans, who says Weinstein assaulted her in 2004. One official says it's likely the case also will include at least one other victim who has not come forward publicly.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.

Evans tells The New Yorker that she's pressing charges.

The criminal charge against the film producer would be the first since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has repeatedly said he didn't have nonconsensual sex with anyone.

___

— By Colleen Long