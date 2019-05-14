The Latest: Trump handicaps 2020 rivals at government event

Image 1 of 2 ▼ President Donald Trump reaches out to greet supporters after arriving at Chennault International Airport, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Louisiana (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is using an official government event at a liquefied natural gas export facility to handicap his potential 2020 Democratic opponents.

Trump ran through a list of his challengers at the event in Louisiana on Tuesday.

He says Texas' Beto O'Rourke is "falling fast," and he mocked the candidate for trying to reboot his campaign.

Trump says, "History has said that does not work out well."

Trump also mocked former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trump claimed to the crowd: "Bernie's got a lot of energy. But it's energy to get rid of your jobs."

He added dismissively that there are "350 million people and that's the best we can do" with Democratic candidates.

___

Noon

President Donald Trump will highlight his administration's efforts to ramp up liquefied natural gas exports as he visits a new plant Tuesday in southwest Louisiana.

Trump will tour a $10 billion export terminal that will liquefy natural gas for storage and shipping. The process involves cooling gas vapor to a liquid state.

Trump cites an increase in liquefied natural gas exports as boosting jobs and cementing the U.S.'s role as an energy provider for international markets.

The administration has also promoted liquefied natural gas from the United States as a way for Europe to reduce its reliance on Russia for energy.

The visit is Trump's third to Louisiana since he took office. He will also use the trip to address supporters at a fundraiser in Metairie.