The 10 largest corporate mergers in U.S. history

Merger mania has reached a fever pitch in corporate America as Comcast announced Wednesday a $65 billion all-cash bid to acquire 21st Century Fox assets.
21st Century Fox previously agreed to sell its entertainment assets, including the Twentieth Century Fox film and TV studios along with cable and international TV businesses, to Walt Disney. The deal was for $52.4 billion in stock.
Comcast’s rival bid came one day after a federal judge cleared AT&T’s $85 billion buyout of Time Warner. When completed, the AT&T- Time Warner deal will be the fourth largest in the history of North America.
Upon the recent mega-deal announcements, FOX Business takes a look at the largest M&A transactions in North America.
- America Online acquires Time WarnerValue: $164.75 billionYear: 2000
- Verizon Communications acquires Verizon WirelessValue: $130.3 billionYear: 2013
- Pfizer acquires Warner-Lambert CoValue: $89.17 billionYear: 1999
- AT&T acquires Time-Warner (pending)Value: $85.41 billionYear: 2016
- Exxon Corp acquires Mobil CorpValue: $78.95 billionYear: 1998
- AT&T acquires BellSouth CorpValue: $72.67 billionYear: 2006
- Travelers Group acquires CiticorpValue: $72.56 billionYear: 1998
- Comcast Corp acquires AT&T Broadband & Internet ServicesValue: $72.04 billionYear: 2001
- Actavis PLC acquires AllerganValue: $68.45 billionYear: 2014
- Pfizer acquires WyethValue: $67.29Year: 2009
[Sources: Thomson Financial, Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA) analysis]
