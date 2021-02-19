Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Texas power grid back to normal: ERCOT

Millions of Texans lost power during winter storm

close
Millions of Texans are stocking up on food and water as they are without power due to the winter storm. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.video

Texas winter storm leaves millions without clean water

Millions of Texans are stocking up on food and water as they are without power due to the winter storm. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

Texas’ power grid is running at normal operations, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said on a conference call Friday morning.

Millions of Texans had been subject to rolling blackouts since Monday morning as freezing temperatures and a winter storm idled many of the state’s wind turbines and resulted in reduced oil and gas production, impacting the electricity generators that rely on fossil fuels.

At the same time, the frigid weather conditions resulted in increased demand from ERCOT customers, sending electricity prices soaring.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.