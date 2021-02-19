Texas power grid back to normal: ERCOT

Texas’ power grid is running at normal operations, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said on a conference call Friday morning.

Millions of Texans had been subject to rolling blackouts since Monday morning as freezing temperatures and a winter storm idled many of the state’s wind turbines and resulted in reduced oil and gas production, impacting the electricity generators that rely on fossil fuels.

At the same time, the frigid weather conditions resulted in increased demand from ERCOT customers, sending electricity prices soaring.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.