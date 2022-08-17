Tesla stock split, Peloton earnings, Fed Jackson Hole symposium top week ahead

Investors are gearing up for another busy week of corporate earnings and economic data focused on housing and the consumer. The upcoming week will also be big for investors of AMC Entertainment, which will debut its APE shares, and Tesla, which will begin trading shares under a 3-for-1 stock split.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the week lower as fears resurfaced over a September rate hike by the Fed. The Dow lost almost 300 points on the day.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 8/22

Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Video Communications will kick off the week with earnings after the bell. Investors will also take in the Chicago Federal Reserve's National Activity Index.

In other Fed news, Lorie Logan will take over as president of the Dallas Federal Reserve. She replaces Robert Kaplan, who resigned from the role in October following a stock trading controversy.

In addition, AMC's preferred equity units are slated to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APE. Each APE unit represents a one one-hundredth interest in a share of AMC’s authorized Series A convertible participating preferred stock. AMC will issue one APE unit as a dividend for every share of common stock.

Tuesday 8/23

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Dick's Sporting Goods, Dole PLC, JM Smucker, JD.com, Macy’s and Medtronic before the market open and Advance Auto Parts, Intuit, La-Z-Boy, Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters after the bell.

Housing will be in focus for economic data on Tuesday with new home sales and building permits. Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari will also participate in a Q&A session at a gathering of the Wharton Minnesota Alumni Club.

Wednesday 8/24

Petco and Brinker International will take the earnings spotlight before the market open on Wednesday. Autodesk, Box, NetApp, Nvidia, Snowflake, Splunk and Victoria's Secret will deliver earnings results after the bell.

On the economic data front, investors will digest durable goods, pending home sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Rite Aid will also hold a virtual event where president and chief executive Heyward Donigan and chief financial officer Matt Schroeder will field questions from retail shareholders.

Thursday 8/25

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be Abercrombie & Fitch, Burlington Stores, Coty, Destination XL Group, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Gap, Hain Celestial Group, Peloton Interactive and Shoe Carnival before the market open on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies, Marvell Technology, Ulta Beauty, VMware and Workday will be the earnings to watch after the bell.

Economic data on the docket will include corporate profits, the second estimate on GDP and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.

The Federal Reserve will also host its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will bring together prominent central bankers, finance ministers, academics and financial market participants from around the world. This year's meeting, entitled "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy," will run through Aug. 27.

In addition, shares of Tesla will begin trading under its 3-for-1 stock split. Each stockholder of record as of Aug. 17 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each held share, which will be distributed after the close of trading on Aug. 24.

Friday 8/26

Finishing out the week for economic data will be the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

Friday also marks the last day of trading for United Bancshares before its voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq. The company has taken steps for its shares to be quoted on the OTCQX Market on or about Aug. 29 under the ticker symbol UBOH.