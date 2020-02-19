Tesla roars above $900 as solar sales light up prospects

Telsa shares zoomed back above $900 on Wednesday after a Wall Street analyst awarded the stock one of its highest price targets yet.

The Palo Alto, California-based company's odds of success in the battery and solar-power industry prompted the investment bank Piper Sandler to set a 12-month price forecast of $928.

“After logging 53,448 miles and surviving four Minnesota winters (with no noticeable range degradation), we are convinced that Tesla's automotive products offer a superior ownership experience,” analyst Alexander Potter wrote while raising his price target from $729. “If history is any indication, we'll eventually be saying something similar about generating and storing our own solar power.”

While batteries and solar power amounted to just 6 percent of Tesla’s sales in 2019, management has said its revenue will eventually rival that of the automotive business.

Potter says it’s “tough to ignore” the size of the addressable market for Tesla’s integrated solar roof, which is about $165 billion a year. The market’s size increases by another $70 billion per year when taking into account the cost of two Powerwalls, the company's home batteries, for each new solar roof.

Wednesday’s gains have stretched Tesla’s year-to-date growth to more than 105 percent, putting extreme pressure on short-sellers, or traders betting that shares would fall.

