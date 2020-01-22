Expand / Collapse search
Tesla roars past $100B in market value

Elon Musk's electric carmaker is worth more than Ford and GM combined.

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber discusses the electric-car maker's shares. video

Tesla stock hits all-time high, so how should you invest?

Tesla on Wednesday crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford and General Motors.

The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of a production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

Shares of the company were up 3.7 percent at $567.50 in early trading.

TSLATESLA INC.571.51+24.31+4.44%
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY9.21+0.01+0.05%
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.23+0.23+0.67%