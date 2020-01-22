Tesla roars past $100B in market value

Tesla on Wednesday crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford and General Motors.

Continue Reading Below

The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of a production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shares of the company were up 3.7 percent at $567.50 in early trading.