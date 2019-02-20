Tesla might offer Model 3 leasing to hike demand

Tesla is preparing to launch a leasing program soon for the Model 3 in an effort to boost demand, according to a report from Electrek.

Electrek, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Tesla sent an email to employees this week in order to tell them they’ll be able to lease the Model 3 “within the next two weeks.”

However, a spokesperson told FOX Business that the email was “simply an internal document to ensure teams are prepared for when we eventually introduced a leasing option to customers.”

“No decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available, but it will definitely be after the dates outlined in this document,” the spokesperson added.

During Tesla’s previous quarterly earnings call, Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company would likely introduce leasing "later this year.”

“We've been reluctant to introduce leasing on Model 3 because of its effect on GAAP financials,” he said at the time. “It is worth noting that demand to date is with zero leasing. Obviously, leasing is a way to improve demand, but it makes our financials looks worse. So we’re not wanting to introduce that right away. We'll introduce it sometime later this year probably.”