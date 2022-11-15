Tesla EVs ranked worst in annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles (EVs) from Tesla Inc and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday.

Although EVs and full-size pick up trucks enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the "most problematic", the nonprofit organization that evaluates products and services said.

The report flagged a growing interest in hybrid vehicles, with 36% of prospective buyers considering one for their next car or truck purchase.

Image 1 of 3

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, climbed by four spots and was ranked 19th out of the 24 brands. The EV leader continues to have issues with body hardware, steering/suspension, paint and trim, and climate system on its models, the report said.

BIZARRE FATAL HIGH SPEED TESLA CRASH IN CHINA SPARKS POLICE PROBE

In October, the Elon Musk-helmed company said it expected to miss its vehicle delivery target this year and cited logistics challenges.

<div id="embed"><style>#embed {padding:

0px 88px 0px 88px;} @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) {#embed

{margin-right: 0px; padding: 0px;}}</style><p style="font-size:x-large;"><strong>Tesla Inc.</strong></p><iframe width="100%"

height="500px" src="https://foxbusinessp.factsetdigitalsolutions.com/markets/chart?symbol=TSLA"> </iframe></div>.

The top-ranked brand overall in the survey was Lexus, and seven of the ten best-scoring brands were Japanese and Korean.

TESLA RECALLS OVER 40K VEHICLES DUE TO POTENTIAL POWER STEERING ISSUE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 143.75 +1.63 +1.15% TSLA TESLA INC. 194.42 +3.47 +1.82% F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.29 +0.22 +1.56%

Among brands owned by Detroit automakers, Lincoln was the only one in the top ten, securing the tenth place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The magazine's annual survey of new vehicle reliability predicts which cars will give owners fewer or more problems than their competitors, based on data collected. Its scorecard is influential among consumers and industry executives.