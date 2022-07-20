Tesla earnings, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading.

TESLA: The electric carmaker on Wednesday announced that its second-quarter profits have fallen 32% from the previous quarter, but overall earnings were stronger than expected even as the electric car manufacturer faced an uphill battle with plant closures in Shanghai and supply shortages. In an earnings call, the company said it netted $2.26 billion in profit for the quarter and stuck with a prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years.

UNITED AIRLINES: Shares of the carrier were down 6.5% at $38.95 in extended trading after the company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, its first without U.S. aid since the pandemic began. The adjusted profit of $1.43 per share for the quarter through June was below analysts' expectations for $1.95, according to Refinitiv.

EARNINGS AGENDA: Thursday will mark the busiest day for earnings with American Airlines, AT&T, AutoNation, Blackstone, D.R. Horton, Danaher and Domino’s Pizza among the companies reporting before the market open. Companies on deck for earnings after the bell will include Boston Beer, Capital One Financial, Mattel, Snap and Tenet Healthcare.

ECONOMIC REPORTS: Investors will also digest the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index and the latest in continuing and initial jobless claims.

EUROPEAN RATES: The European Central Bank will reportedly raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday with a bigger-than-expected move seen as increasingly likely as policymakers fear losing control of runaway consumer price growth.

The bank, until recently, was signaling just a 25 basis point increase to be followed by a bigger move in September, but sources close to the discussion said a 50 basis point increase would also be on the table on Thursday, according to Reuters.