Technology Sector Wrap

The Technology sector (XLK) held steady during a trading day that saw the S&P 500 grow 1.7%.

While being down today, the ETF, as a proxy for sector performance, tracked farther from the overall market today than over the past week. At the start of today's trading, XLK was down 1% over the last seven trading days while the S&P 500 was down 1.6%.

Cooper Industries plc (NYSE:CBE) rose 25.1% to close at $69.88, cross its 50-day moving average of $61.29 and 200-day moving average of $58.46. Spreadtrum Communications (NASDAQ:SPRD) declined 2.5% to close at $15.70, moving below its 50-day moving average of $15.69 and 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) rose 7% to close at $53.26, approaching its 50-day moving average of $55.54. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $55.00. Supertex (NASDAQ:SUPX) fell 2.6% to close at $18.95, moving down to 0.1% above its 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Accelr8 Technology Corporation (AMEX:AXK) was a major loser in the sector, falling 9.3% (-24 cents) to close at $2.34 with 48,868 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $2.31 to $2.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) hit a new 52-week low today, hitting $8.12 to fall below the previous low of $8.68.