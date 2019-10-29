Tariff exemptions on $34 billion of Chinese imports may be extended

The tariff exemptions on $34 billion in Chinese goods may not expire at the end of the year.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said Monday it is considering the extension, according to MarketWatch.

The office said it will accept arguments for or against extending exemptions from Nov. 1 until Nov. 30, according to a statement.

Currently, the exclusions apply to about 1,000 products that were approved last December to be exempt from 25 percent tariffs on Chinese imports that were put into effect in July 2018.

Talks over a more comprehensive trade deal between the U.S. and China are continuing.

President Trump said Monday that talks were ahead of schedule.

Negotiators are working on putting the finishing touches on what has been called a phase one trade deal, which would halt a new round of tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods.