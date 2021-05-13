Expand / Collapse search
Target to still require masks while reviewing new guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, eased mask wearing guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated

Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox says mask mandates in the state ended months ago and vaccinations are encouraged. video

Utah gov. reacts to CDC reportedly announcing fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox says mask mandates in the state ended months ago and vaccinations are encouraged.

Shoppers at Target stores will still be required to follow coronavirus protocols  pertaining to wearing masks.

The retailer says they "will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing" as they review new CDC guidance, according to WCCO.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, eased mask wearing guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC is allowing those vaccinated to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

