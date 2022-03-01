Target shares soar after dodging inflation, boosting 2022 outlook

Target shares jumped more than 12% Tuesday morning after the retailer lifted its outlook for 2022 despite surging inflation.

The retailer has seen demand surge during the pandemic, reporting $106 billion in total revenue for 2021 and showing growth of nearly $28 billion, or more than 35%, over the past two years.

Target posted an 8.9% jump in comparable sales for the holiday quarter and beat on earnings, posting adjusted earnings per share of $3.19, up from Wall Street's expectations of $2.85. Traffic surged too, with more than 95% of Target's sales taking place in its stores, the company noted.

"Our strong fourth-quarter performance capped off a year of record growth in 2021, reinforcing the durability of our business model and our confidence in long-term profitable growth," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the retailer said it expects low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth this fiscal year, low-single-digit growth in operating margin dollars, and adjusted earnings per share growth in the high single digits.

Target's results for the quarter ending Jan. 29 follow Walmart's solid forecast last month, when consumers accelerated their retail spending despite an 11-year low in consumer confidence.