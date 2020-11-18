Target blows past expectations as digital sales, same-day services boom

Target Corp. reported thriving digital sales and same-day services growth helped fuel a 42% year-over-year spike in third-quarter profit.

Continue Reading Below

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer earned $1.01 billion, or an adjusted $2.79 per share, as revenue rose 21% to $22.34 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share on revenue of $20.93 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 163.04 -2.14 -1.30%

“Our strong results in 2020 reflect the benefits of our multi-year effort to build a durable and flexible model, with a differentiated assortment and a suite of industry-leading fulfillment options,” Target CEO Brian Cardinal said in a statement.

Target said digital comparable sales soared 155% from a year ago, accounting for 10.9 percentage points of the 20.7% comparable sales growth. Same-day services, which include order pick up, drive up, and Shipt, grew 217%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.