Symantec shares rebound on promise of mystery probe details

Shares of software giant Symantec climbed on Monday as investors awaited details about a mystery probe revealed last week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SYMC SYMANTEC CORPORATION 21.45 +1.93 +9.86%

After losing $6 billion, or one-third, of its market value on Friday, the maker of Norton antivirus software began to rebound after the company said it would address the probe during an investor call on Monday afternoon.

The stock tumbled Friday after the company said the audit committee of its board had begun the investigation over concerns raised by a former employee. It did not say what those concerns were, only that they were not security-related. Symantec has retained independent counsel and advisers, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been notified.

Nine analysts had lowered their ratings on the company as of Friday, Reuters reported.