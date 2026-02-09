Sydney Sweeney rings stock exchange opening bell alongside American Eagle CEO

Actress Sydney Sweeney rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday alongside American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein.

Sweeney was also joined by other executives from the retailer as she signed a book on the trading floor.

The actress partnered with American Eagle in 2025 for an advertising campaign that drew significant attention online.

SYDNEY SWEENEY TURNS CONTROVERSY INTO CASH AS AMERICAN EAGLE SALES JUMP

Sweeney wore jeans and a light blue denim jacket at the NYSE, an apparent nod to the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" slogan that was released last summer.

The widely discussed campaign drew criticism , with some detractors arguing that its wordplay blurred the line between fashion marketing and references to genetic traits.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color," the "Euphoria" star said in the video. "My jeans are blue."

President Donald Trump defended Sweeney in a Truth Social post, saying in part, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!"

THE WAR ON HOT WOMEN: WHY THE WOKE MOB HATES SYDNEY SWEENEY

American Eagle also responded to the backlash, writing on social media that the ad "is and always was about the jeans."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way," the company said.

"Great jeans look good on everyone."