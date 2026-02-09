Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Retail
Published

Sydney Sweeney rings stock exchange opening bell alongside American Eagle CEO

The actress wore jeans in an apparent nod to her viral 2025 ad campaign

close
GOP Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair C.J. Pearson discusses the controversy surrounding the American Eagle advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad shows conservatives are ‘winning the culture war’: Political expert

GOP Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair C.J. Pearson discusses the controversy surrounding the American Eagle advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney on ‘Varney & Co.’

Actress Sydney Sweeney rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday alongside American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein.

Sweeney was also joined by other executives from the retailer as she signed a book on the trading floor.

The actress partnered with American Eagle in 2025 for an advertising campaign that drew significant attention online.

SYDNEY SWEENEY TURNS CONTROVERSY INTO CASH AS AMERICAN EAGLE SALES JUMP

A large outdoor advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney is displayed near a major financial landmark in Manhattan.

Actress Sydney Sweeney appears on a billboard outside the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 9, 2026, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)

Sweeney wore jeans and a light blue denim jacket at the NYSE, an apparent nod to the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" slogan that was released last summer.

The widely discussed campaign drew criticism, with some detractors arguing that its wordplay blurred the line between fashion marketing and references to genetic traits.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color," the "Euphoria" star said in the video. "My jeans are blue."

Sydney Sweeney poses beside executives inside the NYSE trading floor during a ceremonial bell ringing.

Actress Sydney Sweeney stands with American Eagle Outfitters executives as she rings the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 9, 2026, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump defended Sweeney in a Truth Social post, saying in part, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!"

THE WAR ON HOT WOMEN: WHY THE WOKE MOB HATES SYDNEY SWEENEY

American Eagle also responded to the backlash, writing on social media that the ad "is and always was about the jeans."

Sydney Sweeney poses with a retail executive on the NYSE trading floor following a ceremonial market opening.

Actress Sydney Sweeney stands with American Eagle CEO Jay L. Schottenstein after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the American Eagle brand on Feb. 9, 2026, in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way," the company said.

"Great jeans look good on everyone."