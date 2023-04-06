Expand / Collapse search
Sweetgreen changes name of chicken burrito bowl, two days after Chipotle sues

Chipotle: 'We have both agreed to resolve the pending lawsuit'

Just two days after being sued by Chipotle Mexican Grill for creating the "Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl" and allegedly violating the burrito chain’s trademark rights, Sweetgreen has renamed its newest menu item to resolve the lawsuit.

In a statement sent to FOX Business on Thursday, a Sweetgreen representative said the company decided to rename the bowl to the "Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl" as part of a tentative agreement to resolve the lawsuit.

CHIPOTLE SUES SWEETGREEN OVER 'CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL'

"We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food," Sweetgreen said in the statement.

SweetgreePicture of Sweetgreen's Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl

The Sweetgreen Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl features zero leafy greens, so don’t call it a salad.  (Photo: Business Wire)

SWEETGREEN SALAD CHAIN THAT THOUGHT IT WAS A TECH FIRM LOOKS WILTED

Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs officer Laurie Schalow said her company was pleased that Sweetgreen is amending their materials "in a manner that protects our trademarks and intellectual property."

"Therefore, we have both agreed to resolve the pending lawsuit, Schalow said in an emailed statement to FOX Business, adding: "We will continue our vigilance in protecting our intellectual property in the marketplace.".

