Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Suez Canal jam imperils shipping worldwide

Efforts to free the ship using dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push the container vessel aside

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A cargo traffic jam in Egypt's Suez Canal continued into Thursday.

Global shipping was further periled as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

Efforts to free the ship using dredgers, digging and the aid of high tides have yet to push the container vessel aside.

SUEZ CANAL GIVES OIL WILD 24 HOURS

So far, dredgers have tried to clear silt around the massive ship.

Tug boats are being used to shake it loose.

MASSIVE CARGO SHIP TURNS SIDEWAYS, BLOCKS EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL

Canal service provider Leth Agencies said at least 150 ships were waiting for the Ever Given to be cleared, including vessels near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez on the Red Sea and those already stuck in the canal system on Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.

Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship, said in a statement that the Ever Given had been overcome by strong winds as it entered the canal from the Red Sea but none of its containers had sunk.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The closure could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Mideast, which rely on the canal to avoid sailing around Africa. The price of international benchmark Brent crude stood at over $63 a barrel Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.