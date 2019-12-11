'Succession' star Nicholas Braun to play WeWork CEO in new TV series

'Succession' star Nicholas Braun has been tabbed to play Israeli-American businessman and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann in an upcoming TV mini series about the besieged office workspace sharing startup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braun took to Twitter to confirm his participation in the project

The outlet reported that Braun, who plays Cousin Greg on the hit HBO series ‘Succession,’ was picked to play the embattled entrepreneur after Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content acquired the television rights to the upcoming book on the WeWork fallout from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell.

The two production companies will also be filming a documentary about the company as well, according to the trade newspaper.

The series and the accompanying documentary will follow the quick rise and fall of WeWork, which crashed after a failed attempt to go public following a whopping $50 billion valuation and amidst questions into its business model and relationship with investors JP Morgan Chase.

Neumann was ousted from the company on Sept. 24, and by November the startup had announced it was laying off around 2,400 employees. On Wednesday, the company announced it was laying off another 414 employees in New York State by February 2020, according to Quartz.

Brown and Farrell’s book will be published by the Random House imprint Crown, with the two journalists having reported on the embattled company for years.

Neither a writer nor a network has been announced yet in connection to the project, as of Wednesday.

The WeWork saga has been the subject of many a project, with a feature film based on the book ‘Fast Company’ by Katrina Brooker through Blumhouse Productions. Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for another Wall Street film, “The Big Short,” has been signed to write the script.

