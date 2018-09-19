Strategy Analytics: Google Home Mini Beat Out Echo Dot as the Most Popular Smart Speaker in Q2

In a significant win for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google, its Home Mini smart speaker ranked as the most popular smart speaker in the second quarter, according to new estimates from Strategy Analytics. The search giant's diminutive device barely beat out Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo Dot. Strategy Analytics had already previously released its estimates on how the smart speaker market fared in the second quarter, reporting that the market tripled to 11.7 million units, but today's assessment breaks down how well specific models sold during the quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the most affordable models offered by Google and Amazon represented nearly 40% of all unit volumes.

Continue Reading Below

Affordable smart speakers are driving significant volumes

Strategy Analytics estimates that Google shipped 2.3 million Home Mini units, just a hair ahead of the 2.2 million Echo Dot units that Amazon shipped. Both devices sell for $50, before considering the occasional promotion. Here are the top five smart speaker models:

With their low prices, Home Mini and Echo Dot grabbed a combined 17% revenue share. In contrast, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) HomePod grabbed 6% unit share -- or approximately 700,000 units -- but 16% revenue share. The Mac maker is already taking over the premium end of the market, with an estimated 70% share of smart speakers priced at $200 or more, according to Strategy Analytics' David Watkins.

When you cross-reference the numbers above with Strategy Analytics' prior figures, Home Mini represented over 70% of Google's total 3.2 million in smart speaker volumes, while Echo Dot comprised nearly half of Amazon's 4.8 million total units. With more and more products being introduced into the booming market, consumers will have a growing array of smart speakers to choose from across the pricing spectrum, which bodes well for adoption.

The strong performance of affordable smart speakers underscores how important it is for Apple to release the "HomePod Mini" that it is reportedly working on. It's unlikely that Apple would ever try to compete at the $50 price point, but $350 for the current HomePod is a fairly steep price when compared to the competition. Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang believes that Apple will ultimately price the smaller version at $150 to $200.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Apple. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.