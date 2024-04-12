Stocks tumble as inflation jumps, JPMorgan CEO Dimon's warning and Masters fever

-Inflation heats up, putting the Federal Reserve in limbo

-Stocks hit with broad selloff in inflation and Fed jitters

-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers warning on two big economic risks

-Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social stock battered

-Rite Aid shuttering more stores

-Masters fever sweeps the world as world's golf elites hit the green

-Tax Day is Monday

RED HOT: Inflation is showing no signs of cooling after the Consumer Price Index rose more than expected in March…continue reading here. A similar report on wholesale inflation also showed increases. PRICE CHECK: Here's where prices are rising the most…continue reading here.

STOCKS BATTERED: Inflation woes whacked U.S. stocks, which posted a sharp drop Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 475 points, the worst decline since March 2023. While the S&P 500's 1.5% retreat was the most since October….more on the markets. As stocks fell, gold hit a new record high, posting gains over seven of the last eight weeks…more on the yellow metal's rally.

DIMON WARNS: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivered a series of warnings to investors this week on the biggest threats to the U.S. economy…continue reading here. Separately, those warnings and earnings from the nation's biggest bank dinged the shares to the tune of over 6% for the week.

TRUMP'S STOCK: Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, ticker DJT, continued in freefall, losing nearly 20% this week, bringing the company's market value to $4.4 billion as of Friday, compared to $9 billion at the debut…check on DJT shares here.

BILLIONAIRES & TECH TITANS: The White House state dinner to celebrate Japan's prime minister drew billionaires, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and gal pal Lauren Sanchez as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook…continue reading here.

RITE AID'S CLOSING: The embattled drug store chain is closing more stores nationwide…continue reading here.

TAX DAY COUNTDOWN: Tax Day is on Monday, and it's never too late or early to brush up on tax tips…continue reading here.

MASTER FEVER: Augusta National's elite golf tournament is underway with the world's top athletes playing to win a purse worth $18 million. But another game is playing out involving a homeowner standing in the way of the club's expansion plans…continue reading here.

