Billionaire CEOs join White House state dinner for Japan prime minister

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, to the White House on Wednesday for a combined official visit and state dinner to celebrate the alliance between the two countries.

"This visit also reflects the upward trajectory of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as it evolves into a global partnership that promotes a shared vision of progress and prosperity for the future. The two leaders’ ambitious efforts span the depth and breadth of the Alliance to include cooperation on defense and security; space; advanced technology and economic cooperation; diplomacy and development; and people-to-people ties," the administration said in its briefing fact sheet.

Private investment from Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Toyota, to name a few, were highlighted, as well as educational exchange programs supported by Apple and the Blackrock Foundation.

The dinner also drew a who's who crowd of business titans, billionaires and even the chairman of the Federal Reserve, as shown in FOX Business' slide show.