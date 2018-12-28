Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla named two independent board members as part of a settlement with regulators who demanded oversight of CEO Elon Musk.

Sears (SHLDQ)

Sears faced an end-of-day deadline to avoid going out of business after 130 years.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Energy stocks fell after oil prices wavered in early trading.

Philip Morris (PM)

The Marlboro maker benefited from a positive report by Wall Street analysts.

CenturyLink (CTL)

Customers across the U.S. were without internet Thursday amid a lengthy outage.

Beazer Homes (BZH)

Homebuilders fell broadly after the National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell last month.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

The defense contractor won a multi-million dollar order from the Pentagon.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

The bank agreed to pay $575 million to settle an investigation into fake accounts opened without customers' knowledge.