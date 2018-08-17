Stocks take a breather following Thursday’s rally

U.S. stocks were flat Friday morning following Thursday’s rally.

The major U.S. stock market indexes closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the charge, boosted in large part by Boeing and Walmart. Boeing’s advance was on the back of easing trade tensions while Walmart was lifted by its positive quarterly earnings report.

The Dow added nearly 400 points on Thursday to have its best day in four months.

The Dow added nearly 400 points on Thursday to have its best day in four months.

Officials from both the U.S. and China on Thursday said they would hold talks later this month to discuss trade.

In company news, Nordstrom 's shares rallied after the company’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings report and forecast.

For economic data, a reading on August consumer sentiment and leading indicators for July are due at 10 a.m. ET. A reading on second-quarter services is also due.

Commodities were mixed.