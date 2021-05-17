Stocks slip with AT&T, Discovery deal in focus and Tesla
Tesla has not sold its bitcoins: Musk
U.S. equity markets were lower Monday as traders digested a mega-merger in the media space.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34294.68
|-87.45
|-0.25%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4163.19
|-10.66
|-0.26%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13365.446678
|-64.53
|-0.48%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 63 points, or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.21% and 0.48%, respectively. The early selling comes after the major averages last week posted their largest weekly decline in three months.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DISCA
|DISCOVERY, INC.
|36.12
|+0.47
|+1.33%
|T
|AT&T, INC.
|33.51
|+1.28
|+3.99%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|487.56
|-5.81
|-1.18%
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|170.20
|-3.53
|-2.03%
In stocks, AT&T Inc. has agreed to merge its WarnerMedia division, which includes CNN and HBO, with Discovery Communication Inc., creating a streaming media giant that will compete with Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and Netflix Inc. AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash and debt with its shareholders controlling 71% of the new company. Discovery shareholders will own the remaining 29%.
AT&T, DISCOVERY AGREE TO MERGER OF CNN, OTHER MEDIA ASSETS
In other media news, ViacomCBS Inc. said it will reclaim the $120 million severance package owed to former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|VIAB
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified his company has not sold any bitcoin. Musk, in a weekend tweet, spurred speculation the electric-car maker was exiting its bets on the cryptocurrency.
TESLA HAS NOT SOLD BITCOIN MUSK CLARIFIES
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA, INC.
|582.26
|-7.48
|-1.27%
MicroStrategy Inc. shares were under pressure as bitcoin fell below $45,000 per coin to its lowest level in more than three months. The business intelligence software provider owns about 91,850 bitcoins, accounting for the lion’s share of its cash.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MSTR
|MICROSTRATEGY
|486.77
|-34.54
|-6.63%
Elsewhere, Walmart Inc., Home Depot Inc. and Macy’s Inc. are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results on Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WMT
|WALMART, INC.
|139.74
|+0.25
|+0.18%
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
|318.56
|-5.25
|-1.62%
|M
|MACY'S, INC.
|19.01
|+0.93
|+5.14%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 5 cents to $65.32 per barrel and gold jumped $11.10 to $1,849.20 per barrel.
COLONIAL PIPELINE FIASCO FORESHADOWS IMPACT OF BIDEN ENERGY POLICY
Overseas markets were mixed.
European bourses were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 declining 0.71%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.41% and Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.31%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.92% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.59% and 0.78%, respectively.