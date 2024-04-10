Stocks sink after hot March inflation data
Prices for beef, vegetables and rent are running above the March inflation rate
U.S. stocks sank across the board after hotter-than-expected inflation data dimmed hopes of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|38407.96
|-475.71
|-1.22%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|5151.88
|-58.03
|-1.11%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|16139.684867
|-166.95
|-1.02%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points following the release of the data on Wednesday morning before paring some losses. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were also lower.
Treasury yields spiked, with the 10-year hitting 4.5% for the first time in 2024, and the 2-year yield hovering just below 4.9%.
Dow Jones Industrial Average
WHY ARE GROCERIES STILL SO EXPENSIVE?
The consumer price index rose 3.5% annually in March and 0.4% vs. the prior month. Both exceeded economists' forecasts. Core prices rose 3.8% annually. Rent costs rose 5.7%, while grocery prices climbed 1.2% on an annual basis. The price of lettuce was up 5.8% while beef and veal soared 7.6%.
Seventy-eight percent of market participants expect the Fed to hold rates steady at the June meeting, while 54% expect the same in July, as tracked by the CME's Fed Watch Tool.