Stocks sink after hot March inflation data

U.S. stocks sank across the board after hotter-than-expected inflation data dimmed hopes of a June rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 38407.96 -475.71 -1.22% SP500 S&P 500 5151.88 -58.03 -1.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16139.684867 -166.95 -1.02%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points following the release of the data on Wednesday morning before paring some losses. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were also lower.

Treasury yields spiked, with the 10-year hitting 4.5% for the first time in 2024, and the 2-year yield hovering just below 4.9%.

INFLATION RUNS HOT IN MARCH

The consumer price index rose 3.5% annually in March and 0.4% vs. the prior month. Both exceeded economists' forecasts. Core prices rose 3.8% annually. Rent costs rose 5.7%, while grocery prices climbed 1.2% on an annual basis. The price of lettuce was up 5.8% while beef and veal soared 7.6%.

Seventy-eight percent of market participants expect the Fed to hold rates steady at the June meeting, while 54% expect the same in July, as tracked by the CME's Fed Watch Tool.