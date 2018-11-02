Stocks set to rally ahead of jobs report on trade deal optimism

Global shares are rallying after a reported phone call between the U.S. and Chinese presidents raised hopes of a thaw in trade tensions.

A Bloomberg report said President Trump is interested in reaching a trade agreement with the Chinese leader at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month, and has asked key U.S. officials to begin drafting potential terms.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.97 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.89 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.57 percent.

It is Wall Street’s big day as investors look forward to the October employment report.

The U.S. economy likely added 190 thousand new nonfarm jobs this month according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv, up from September’s disappointing tally of 134 thousand jobs.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent.

Futures are rising despite a disappointing outlook after the bell from Apple.

The world's most valuable company reported record profits and revenues which exceeded analyst estimates. However, the forecast for the key holiday selling season fell short of some expectations and shares fell as much as 7 percent in extended trading.

Before the start of trading, investors will get the latest quarterly results from Alibaba, Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

U.S. stocks rallied across the board for a third session and on the first day of November after a scary October which was the worst month for U.S. stocks in seven years.

On Thursday, the tech heavy Nasdaq paced the gains as investors focused on Apple earnings, gaining 128.16 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7434.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25380.74. The S&P 500 added 28.63 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2740.37.

In Asian markets on Friday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the session up 2.7 percent and 2.99 percent for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 3.75 percent.

Japan's Nikkei logged the biggest daily gain since March, finishing the day up 2.6 percent and gaining 5 percent for the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.