Stocks set to open at record highs

U.S. stock futures traded mixed Friday morning and had the major averages on track to open near record highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 94 points, or 0.28%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.19% and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.04%. The mixed session comes after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Thursday. The Dow and the Nasdaq, meanwhile, finished less than 0.1% and 1.92% below their respective record peaks.

In stocks, Dow component Boeing Co. asked 16 customers to address a potential electrical issue related to some 737 Max jets.

Elsewhere in the Dow, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were chosen to lead the U.S. IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, Reuters reported. Didi is expected to command a valuation of at least $100 billion, and could be the biggest Chinese IPO in the U.S. since Alibaba’s 2014 debut.

Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. were in focus after Florida sued the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demanding that cruise operators be allowed to resume immediately.

In earnings, Levi Strauss & Co. reported quarterly profit and sales fell from a year ago, but exceed Wall Street estimates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was unchanged at $59.60 per barrel and gold lost $12 to $1,746.20 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mixed.

France’s CAC 40 outperformed in Europe, advancing 0.23%, while Germany’s DAX 30 ticked up 0.07% and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.13%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.07%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.92% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%.