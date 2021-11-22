Stocks rise as Thanksgiving week kicks off
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are sitting at record highs
U.S. stocks were set to open with gains Monday as investors prepared for a basket of fresh economic data amid a shortened holiday week.
Dow Jones Industrial futures rose 92 points or 0.2%, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.3% apiece, adding to advance record levels hit on Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35601.98
|-268.97
|-0.75%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4697.96
|-6.58
|-0.14%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|16057.43748
|+63.73
|+0.40%
Data on existing home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET with more reports coming Tuesday and Wednesday, including durable goods, GDP and inflation.
Oil held at the $75-per-barrel level as reports suggested countries including China and perhaps the U.S. may tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|53.78
|-1.77
|-3.19%
Investors are also awaiting President Biden's pick for the next Federal Reserve chair in which he may renominate Jerome Powell for a second term or give Fed governor Lael Brainard a shot.
In earnings news, after the bell Zoom and retailer Urban Outfitters will report results.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|URBN
|URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
|36.17
|-1.28
|-3.42%
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|251.30
|-4.45
|-1.74%