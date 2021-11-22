Expand / Collapse search
Stocks rise as Thanksgiving week kicks off

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are sitting at record highs

Former Raymond James Vice Chairman Fred Lane joins ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street’ to discuss inflation as consumers get ready for the holiday season. video

The growing economic crisis of inflation continues to surge

U.S. stocks were set to open with gains Monday as investors prepared for a basket of fresh economic data amid a shortened holiday week. 

Dow Jones Industrial futures rose 92 points or 0.2%, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.3% apiece, adding to advance record levels hit on Friday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35601.98 -268.97 -0.75%
SP500 S&P 500 4697.96 -6.58 -0.14%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16057.43748 +63.73 +0.40%

Data on existing home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET with more reports coming Tuesday and Wednesday, including durable goods, GDP and inflation. 

Oil held at the $75-per-barrel level as reports suggested countries including China and perhaps the U.S. may tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 53.78 -1.77 -3.19%

Investors are also awaiting President Biden's pick for the next Federal Reserve chair in which he may renominate Jerome Powell for a second term or give Fed governor Lael Brainard a shot. 

In earnings news, after the bell Zoom and retailer Urban Outfitters will report results. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
URBN URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. 36.17 -1.28 -3.42%
ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 251.30 -4.45 -1.74%