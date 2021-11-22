Stocks rise as Thanksgiving week kicks off

U.S. stocks were set to open with gains Monday as investors prepared for a basket of fresh economic data amid a shortened holiday week.

Dow Jones Industrial futures rose 92 points or 0.2%, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 0.3% apiece, adding to advance record levels hit on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35601.98 -268.97 -0.75% SP500 S&P 500 4697.96 -6.58 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16057.43748 +63.73 +0.40%

Data on existing home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET with more reports coming Tuesday and Wednesday, including durable goods, GDP and inflation.

Oil held at the $75-per-barrel level as reports suggested countries including China and perhaps the U.S. may tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 53.78 -1.77 -3.19%

Investors are also awaiting President Biden's pick for the next Federal Reserve chair in which he may renominate Jerome Powell for a second term or give Fed governor Lael Brainard a shot.

In earnings news, after the bell Zoom and retailer Urban Outfitters will report results.