Stocks rise as midterm election begins

Stocks rose Tuesday as Americans headed to the polls in a highly contested election that could see the House flip from Republican to Democrat. FOX Business is following the issues impacting local and national economies.

Continue Reading Below

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested. In addition, 39 state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will also be contested.

A handful of closely-followed names reported earnings before the opening bell, including CVS and Eli Lily. After the bell numbers will be released from Wendy’s, Papa John’s and Red Robin.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25574.47 +112.77 +0.44% SP500 S&P 500 2746.94 +8.63 +0.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7359.126 +30.27 +0.41%

Commodities were mixed Tuesday.

Monday, U.S. stocks posted a mixed session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 190.87 points late in the session or nearly 1 percent, the S&P 500 also posted gains of 15.25 or 0.56 percent The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.38 percent or 28.14 points with large-cap tech names pacing the declines.

Advertisement

Amazon, Google and Apple were among the largest decliners on the Nasdaq Composite. While IBM and Chevron both gained over 4 percent to lead the Dow.

The United States also put oil and financial sanctions against Iran back in effect on Monday. The move is to curb Iran’s missile and nuclear programs and counter its growing military and political influence in the Middle East.