US October jobs report: What to watch

With the midterm elections just days away and U.S. unemployment already at its lowest level in decades, forecasters expect another solid set of numbers when the U.S. jobs report for October is released Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Businesses are advertising for a record number of job openings and several companies, including Amazon and Walmart, have hiked their minimum wages in a bid to lure and retain employees.

The jobs report comes after U.S. stocks were hammered throughout the month of October. The Nasdaq composite index fell roughly 9 percent over the month as weak earnings reports hurt industry leaders such as Amazon and Alphabet. Markets are contending with Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, the U.S.-China trade conflict and political turmoil related to the midterms, among other factors.

FOX Business breaks down what to watch ahead of Friday’s announcement.

Estimated job growth

The U.S. economy is expected to have added a solid 190,000 jobs in October, according to economists polled by Refinitiv. That total would be a marked improvement over September, when the economy added a paltry 134,000 new jobs, but below the 2018 monthly average.

Could the unemployment rate go even lower?

The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 3.7 percent as of September – its lowest level since 1969. U.S. employers have added an average of 208,000 jobs per month in 2018. The jobless rate is expected to remain flat through October.

Rising wages?

While wages have grown more slowly than anticipated in an otherwise strong economy, average hourly pay is expected to jump 3 percent in October compared to the same period one year ago. That rate would outpace the 2.8 percent growth posted in September.

Hurricane impact?

Two powerful hurricanes struck the U.S. in October, as Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas and Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Gulf Coast. Those storms could produce a monthly drop of 60,000 jobs in October, according to data from the U.S. Council of Economic Advisers referenced by National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on FOX Business on Thursday.

Markets & midterms

The October jobs report is the last key financial data point to be released ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. A stronger or weaker set of numbers could have a noticeable impact on the markets as voters head to the polls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.