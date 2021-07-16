Stock futures grind higher ahead of retail sales

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Friday morning as investors awaited the release of retail sales data that would give a glimpse into the strength of the economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 47 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.18% and 0.23%, respectively.

The early gains in equities have caused money to rotate out of the U.S. Treasury market with the yield on the 10-year note up 2 basis points at 1.32%.

In stocks, rate-sensitive sectors outperformed ahead of the opening bell.

Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Holdings, gained as the yield curve steepened.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc. will be added to the S&P 500, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is being acquired by the U.K.’s AstraZeneca Plc. The change will take place ahead of the market’s open on July 21.

Didi Global Inc. shares were sharply lower after officials from seven Chinese government departments showed up at its Hangzhou headquarters for a cybersecurity review. Shares had fallen 26% through Thursday since debuting for trading at $16.65 apiece on June 30.

In earnings, State Street Corp. beat on both the top and bottom lines and hiked its quarterly dividend by 10% to 57 cents a share. The financial services company also announced a new $3 billion stock buyback program.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil edged up 5 cents to $71.70 a barrel and gold slid $9.10 to $1,819.90 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European trading was choppy with France’s CAC lower by 0.52%, Germany’s DAX 30 slipping 0.11% and Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.1%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.03% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.71% and 0.98%, respectively.