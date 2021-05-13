Stock futures mixed ahead of PPI report

U.S. stock futures traded mixed Thursday as investors awaited the latest reading on inflation.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 100 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures were higher by 0.49%.

The selling comes ahead of the April producer price index which is expected to show a 0.3% month over month increase, slowing from last month’s 0.5% gain. March’s 4.2% annual increase was the largest since October 2018.

USED CAR AND TRUCK PRICES SOAR BY MOST ON RECORD

In stocks, recently beaten down mega-cap tech names, including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. saw some reprieve as the Nasdaq outperformed.

Elsewhere, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company will no longer accept bitcoin as payment for its vehicles due to the "increasing use of fossil fuels" for its mining. The electric-car maker will continue to hold its bitcoin and plans on using the cryptocurrency for transactions once mining becomes more sustainable.

Meanwhile, Boeing Co. received Federal Aviation Administration approval for an electrical fix to an issue that resulted in about 100 737 Max jets being grounded in early April.

In earnings, Bumble Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines and guided above Wall Street expectations as more people used the dating app while riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil plunged $1.74 to $64.34 as the Colonial Pipeline restarted after hackers knocked it offline for five days. Elsewhere, gold slipped $8 to $1,814.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were sharply lower.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 2.06%, Germany’s DAX 30 fell 1.35% and France’s CAC 40 slid 1.04%.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 paced the losses in Asia, sinking 2.49%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.81% and 0.96%, respectively.