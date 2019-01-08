Search

Stocks post 3rd straight day of gains on hope for US-China trade deal

StocksFOXBusiness

Vision 4 Fund senior vice president Heather Zumarraga discusses why the U.S.-China trade dispute and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are the two biggest drivers of the stock market.video

China, Federal Reserve are the two biggest drivers of the market: Heather Zumarraga

Vision 4 Fund senior vice president Heather Zumarraga discusses why the U.S.-China trade dispute and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are the two biggest drivers of the stock market.

Stocks rose Tuesday afternoon -- the market's third consecutive day of gains -- on optimism that China and the United States are close to settling an economically damaging trade dispute.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as officials from the world's two biggest economies resumed talks looking to end their trade dispute.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

All three major equity indexes closed at or near 1 percent higher. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed to a three-week high.

Shares of industrial and transportation companies led key averages higher on hopes for an eventual Sino-American trade deal.

Crude oil prices are up seven days in a row on trade optimism and OPEC production cuts. The commodity jumped 2.41 percent to $49.69 per barrel.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
NUENUCOR CORP55.26+1.84+3.44%
UNPUNION PACIFIC CORPORATION150.75+12.10+8.73%
APTVAPTIV PLC67.01+3.44+5.41%

Steel stocks were big winners, too, as President Trump has begun calling for a steel wall rather than a concrete wall along the southern border.

The president has shifted from calling for a concrete wall to focusing on a “steel barrier.”

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES23787.45+256.10+1.09%
SP500S&P 5002574.41+24.72+0.97%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX6896.9984+73.53+1.08%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent, while  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.8 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 1 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1 percent and France’s CAC added 1.5 percent.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.