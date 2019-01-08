Stocks post 3rd straight day of gains on hope for US-China trade deal

Stocks rose Tuesday afternoon -- the market's third consecutive day of gains -- on optimism that China and the United States are close to settling an economically damaging trade dispute.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as officials from the world's two biggest economies resumed talks looking to end their trade dispute.

All three major equity indexes closed at or near 1 percent higher. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed to a three-week high.

Shares of industrial and transportation companies led key averages higher on hopes for an eventual Sino-American trade deal.

Crude oil prices are up seven days in a row on trade optimism and OPEC production cuts. The commodity jumped 2.41 percent to $49.69 per barrel.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg NUE NUCOR CORP 55.26 +1.84 +3.44% UNP UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 150.75 +12.10 +8.73% APTV APTIV PLC 67.01 +3.44 +5.41%

Steel stocks were big winners, too, as President Trump has begun calling for a steel wall rather than a concrete wall along the southern border.

The president has shifted from calling for a concrete wall to focusing on a “steel barrier.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23787.45 +256.10 +1.09% SP500 S&P 500 2574.41 +24.72 +0.97% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6896.9984 +73.53 +1.08%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.8 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 1 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 1 percent and France’s CAC added 1.5 percent.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.