Search

Top 5 highest-yielding CDs right now

Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Charles Schwab Jeff Kleintop on the state of the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and how investors should prepare their retirement portfolios for the year ahead.video

Preparing your retirement savings for the 2019 market environment

Charles Schwab Jeff Kleintop on the state of the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and how investors should prepare their retirement portfolios for the year ahead.

Think certificates of deposit (CDs) are a thing of the past? Think again.

Continue Reading Below

Some U.S. banks are now offering higher yields on certain CDs than a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond can, prompting a potential comeback for the old school savings plan.

According to Bankrate.com’s list of highest-yielding CDs, Citizens Access topped this year’s list with its two-year CD with a minimum deposit of $5,000 with annual percentage yield (APY) of 2.90 percent, which is almost 25 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury yield. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percent.

More on this

Synchrony Bank and Capital One 360 came in second and third, respectively, with annual percentage yields of 2.85 percent and 2.80 percent on a 15-month and a two-year term.

A CD is a savings certificate with a fixed maturity date and specified fixed interest rate. CDs are generally issued by commercial banks but are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for amounts up to $250,000 per individual. Withdrawing the principal before maturity carries a penalty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The only problem is that a CD restricts access to the funds until the maturity date of the investment has passed.

Here are the top five highest-yielding CDs, according to Bankrate.com

1. Citizens Access

APY: 2.90 percent

Term: 2 years

Minimum Deposit:  $5,000

2.  Synchrony Bank

APY: 2.85 percent

Term: 15 months

Minimum Deposit: $2,000

3.  Capital One 360

APY: 2.80 percent

Term:  2 years

Minimum Deposit: $0

4.  Goldman Sachs

APY: 2.75 percent

Term: 1 year

Minimum Deposit: $500

5.  Citizens Access

APY: 2.75 percent

Term: 18 months

Minimum Deposit: $5,000