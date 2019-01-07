Top 5 highest-yielding CDs right now

Think certificates of deposit (CDs) are a thing of the past? Think again.

Continue Reading Below

Some U.S. banks are now offering higher yields on certain CDs than a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond can, prompting a potential comeback for the old school savings plan.

According to Bankrate.com’s list of highest-yielding CDs, Citizens Access topped this year’s list with its two-year CD with a minimum deposit of $5,000 with annual percentage yield (APY) of 2.90 percent, which is almost 25 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury yield. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percent.

Synchrony Bank and Capital One 360 came in second and third, respectively, with annual percentage yields of 2.85 percent and 2.80 percent on a 15-month and a two-year term.

A CD is a savings certificate with a fixed maturity date and specified fixed interest rate. CDs are generally issued by commercial banks but are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for amounts up to $250,000 per individual. Withdrawing the principal before maturity carries a penalty.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The only problem is that a CD restricts access to the funds until the maturity date of the investment has passed.

Here are the top five highest-yielding CDs, according to Bankrate.com

1. Citizens Access

APY: 2.90 percent

Term: 2 years

Minimum Deposit: $5,000

2. Synchrony Bank

APY: 2.85 percent

Term: 15 months

Minimum Deposit: $2,000

3. Capital One 360

APY: 2.80 percent

Term: 2 years

Minimum Deposit: $0

4. Goldman Sachs

APY: 2.75 percent

Term: 1 year

Minimum Deposit: $500

5. Citizens Access

APY: 2.75 percent

Term: 18 months

Minimum Deposit: $5,000