Stocks point lower ahead of Walmart, JC Penney earnings

Retail will once again be the before the bell focus with earnings due from Walmart and JC Penney.

Oil remain near November 2014 highs. Brent crude flirts with $80 per barrel, U.S. crude remains above $70.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.13%. The S&P 500 is down 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.34%.

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday as traders shrugged off rising Treasury yields and Macy's earnings lifted retailers.

Macy's reported stronger first-quarter earnings and revenue than expected, and the retailer raised its full-year outlook. Shares rallied 10.8%, while the broader consumer sectors helped lead the market higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 62.52 points, or 0.25%, to 24,768.93. The S&P 500 rose 11.01 points, or 0.4%, to 2,722.46. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 46.67 points, or 0.63%, to 7,398.30.

After the close of trading, shares of Cisco Systems fell more than 4 percent as revenue missed expectations.

On Thursday’s economic calendar, investors will get the weekly report on jobless claims and a look at economic conditions in the mid-atlantic region with the Philly Fed Report.

Wednesday morning, the latest reading on the housing sector was released, which showed home-builder permits fell 1.8% in April to a 1.35 million rate while housing starts dropped 3.7% in April to a 1.29 million rate.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended the day 0.5% higher.

Chinese stocks fell with the Shanghai Composite losing 0.5%.

In European trading, London’s FTSE is higher by 0.13%, Germany’s DAX is little changed and France’s CAC is rising by 0.23%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.