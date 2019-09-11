Stocks point higher as trade tensions ease

Equity futures are trading cautiously higher after a day that saw mixed results on Wall Street.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Industrial and Nasdaq futures are higher by 0.1 percent, while S&P 500 futures are little changed.

There are some signs of easing tensions between the U.S. and China on trade issues.

China released a list of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs starting September 17.

Those items will not be subject to additional tariffs imposed by China as countermeasures to U.S. actions, according to Chinese media.

Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.96 percent to a six week high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite slid 0.1 percent.

The U.S. market has been gaining ground for two weeks as investors remain confident in the strength of the economy, despite the lingering trade war between the U.S. and China.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26909.43 +73.92 +0.28% SP500 S&P 500 2979.39 +0.96 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8084.155193 -3.28 -0.04%

The S&P 500 index inched up less than 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid less than 0.1 percent.

The Labor Department will report the latest consumer price index figures on Thursday and the Commerce Department will report August retail sales data on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Economists continue to expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its meeting next week to help maintain U.S. economic growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.