Stocks slip, Peloton falls on shakeup

U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday morning as investors weighed a shake-up at Peloton and a new batch of earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35091.13 +1.39 +0.00% SP500 S&P 500 4483.87 -16.66 -0.37% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14015.667517 -82.34 -0.58%

This comes after stocks ended mostly lower on Monday.

Peloton shares fell in early trading after announcing CEO John Foley will move to the role of executive chair, replaced by Barry McCarthy. The company also slashed its revenue outlook to $3.8 billion from as much as $4.8 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 29.75 +5.15 +20.93%

In recent days, speculation swirled that the company is a takeover target, with as many as five possible suitors, including Amazon, Nike, Apple, Disney and Sony, according to multiple reports.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,158.71 +5.92 +0.19% NKE NIKE INC. 145.14 -0.25 -0.17% AAPL APPLE INC. 171.66 -0.73 -0.42% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 142.51 +0.49 +0.34% SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 109.75 +0.63 +0.58%

Facebook also on the radar after board member Peter Thiel announced he plans to step down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB META PLATFORMS INC. 224.91 -12.18 -5.14%

In earnings news, Pfizer shares slipped after it forecast sales from its COVID-19 vaccine will be around $32 billion, slightly below estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 53.21 +0.21 +0.40% BNTX BIONTECH SE 172.81 -3.76 -2.13%

Investors are waiting for U.S. consumer inflation data Thursday, which might influence Fed planning.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin hovered above the $40,000 level.