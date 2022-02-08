Stocks slip, Peloton falls on shakeup
U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday morning as investors weighed a shake-up at Peloton and a new batch of earnings.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35091.13
|+1.39
|+0.00%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4483.87
|-16.66
|-0.37%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14015.667517
|-82.34
|-0.58%
This comes after stocks ended mostly lower on Monday.
META THREATENS TO SHUT DOWN FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM IN EUROPE WITHOUT DATA DEAL
Peloton shares fell in early trading after announcing CEO John Foley will move to the role of executive chair, replaced by Barry McCarthy. The company also slashed its revenue outlook to $3.8 billion from as much as $4.8 billion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC.
|29.75
|+5.15
|+20.93%
In recent days, speculation swirled that the company is a takeover target, with as many as five possible suitors, including Amazon, Nike, Apple, Disney and Sony, according to multiple reports.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,158.71
|+5.92
|+0.19%
|NKE
|NIKE INC.
|145.14
|-0.25
|-0.17%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|171.66
|-0.73
|-0.42%
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|142.51
|+0.49
|+0.34%
|SONY
|SONY GROUP CORP.
|109.75
|+0.63
|+0.58%
Facebook also on the radar after board member Peter Thiel announced he plans to step down.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FB
|META PLATFORMS INC.
|224.91
|-12.18
|-5.14%
In earnings news, Pfizer shares slipped after it forecast sales from its COVID-19 vaccine will be around $32 billion, slightly below estimates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|53.21
|+0.21
|+0.40%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|172.81
|-3.76
|-2.13%
Investors are waiting for U.S. consumer inflation data Thursday, which might influence Fed planning.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday.
NVIDIA, SOFTBANK CALL OFF BLOCKBUSTER ARM DEAL
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin hovered above the $40,000 level.