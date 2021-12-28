Stocks inch higher oil hits $76 level

U.S. stocks notched modest gains as investors digest another strong housing report as the year winds down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36477.37 +174.99 +0.48% SP500 S&P 500 4795.91 +4.72 +0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15847.241134 -24.02 -0.15%

The S&P 500, which rose 0.1% in early trading, could rack up its 70th record close for 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed, respectively.

In economic data, the Case-Shiller Index rose 18.4%, the fifth-largest annual gain on record, with Phoenix, Tampa and Miami registering the biggest home price increases.

In stocks, energy stocks are moving in tandem with oil prices which crossed above the $76 per barrel level.

THE CASE FOR $100 OIL IN 2022: PHIL FLYNN

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.83 +0.30 +0.56%

Apple remains on the radar as it nears the $3 trillion in market value, the milestone would be a first for a U.S. company. Microsoft is the second company in the running to join the club.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 178.93 -1.40 -0.78% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 341.54 -0.91 -0.27%

Tesla also got a bullish nod from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "Tesla is in a clear position of strength heading into 2022 with an inflection point year ahead," he wrote adding the stock could rise as high as $1,800.

Other electric-vehicle makers traded mixed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,086.69 -7.25 -0.66% NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 11.23 +0.46 +4.22% LCID LUCID GROUP INC. 37.88 -0.76 -1.97%

Software maker F5 rose after Needham analysts coined the stock the "single best idea" for the coming year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FFIV F5 INC. 243.46 +0.14 +0.06%

Shares of Coinbase and related cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds were under pressure as Bitcoin fell back below the $50,000 level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 266.28 -13.99 -4.99% BITO PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 31.06 -1.40 -4.31% BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 22.72 -1.29 -5.37%

Ethereum also tumbled in sympathy.