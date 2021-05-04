Nasdaq futures lead stock drop, Pfizer, CVS boost outlooks

U.S. stock futures slipped in early trading as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

Nasdaq futures led the declines falling nearly 1%, while S&P and Dow futures also dropped as of 8 AM ET.

For tech, Tuesday may mark the second day of selling, even as the Dow and S&P posted gains, as investors piled into cyclical stocks and out of higher growth names.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34113.23 +238.38 +0.70% SP500 S&P 500 4192.66 +11.49 +0.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13895.118204 -67.56 -0.48%

In earnings news, both Pfizer and CVS boosted financial outlooks as demand for COVID-19 related items fueled results.

"We delivered strong first quarter results and improved our outlook for the year," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "We continue to execute on our strategy while simultaneously managing through a pandemic, helping the country on the road to recovery.

BIDEN TALKS TAXES ON AMERICANS EARNING LESS THAN $400K

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 39.80 +1.16 +3.00% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 77.65 +1.28 +1.68%

In commodities, oil continues its upward climb touching the $65 per barrel level, while gold was modestly lower trading at $1,782 an ounce.