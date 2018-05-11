Can the Dow go for seven days of gains?

Shares edged higher Friday, with the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining on a slight oil price decline, optimism that geopolitical tensions are easing and mild inflation in the U.S.

Meantime, the benchmark 10-year Treasury posted a 2.95%.

Crude oil was trading slightly above $71 Friday as investors responded to a softer-than-expected inflation report.

The blue-chip index and the S&P 500 rose slightly while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped fractionally.

On Thursday, the Dow joined the S&P 500 and Nasdaq back in positive territory after gaining for six straight session. Slower inflation than expected eased investors' concerns that the Federal Reserve may accelerate interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday rallied 196.99 points, or 0.8%, to 24,739.53. The S&P 500 advanced 25.28 points, or 0.9%, to 2,723.07. The Nasdaq Composite was up 65.07 points, or 0.89%, at 7,404.97.

The Dow remains roughly 7% below its last record set in late January.

Shares of Apple extended their climb, adding $2.68, or 1.4%, to $199.04.

“If the Dow can find a way above 25,000 in the process, it could signal a shift in sentiment in equity markets which have looked extremely vulnerable to another sharp decline,” said Craig Erlam, Senior market analyst at Oanda. “Of course, this may depend on whether the gains have been primarily built on the rally in energy stocks in response to the withdrawal of the US from the Iran nuclear deal, or an actual belief that the market sell-off has run its course.”

Government data published Thursday included the Labor Department's report on weekly jobless claims, which remained near a 49-year low. The U.S. consumer price index climbed 0.2% in April, falling short of the consensus estimate of 0.3%.

Friday’s data includes import and export prices and consumer sentiment.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day down 0.4%, buy up 2.3% for the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended the day up 1%, but gained 4% for the week, the best performance since mid-February.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.2% for the day and gained 1.3% for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE is higher by 0.04%. Germany’s DAX is off by 0.25% and France’s CAC is down 0.34%.

U.S. crude traded 0.14% higher, above $71 a barrel.

FOX Business' Charles Brady, Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.