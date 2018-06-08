Stocks lower on concerns US will be isolated at G7

US stocks pointed to a lower open Friday, with markets rattled after President Trump squared off against his allies as the Group of Seven (G-7) meeting begins in Quebec.

Trade is expected to be a major topic of conversation at the meeting of world leaders, but hopes of a productive gathering have dimmed following tweets by both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25241.41 +95.02 +0.38% SP500 S&P 500 2770.37 -1.98 -0.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7635.0699 -54.17 -0.70%

Macron suggested that a six-member agreement could be reached -- without the U.S. -- while Trump suggested both Canada and the EU are using unfair trading practices. Meanwhile, late Thursday the White House annouced that Trump would leave the G-7 before it ends to travel to Singapore for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Thursday, stocks posted mixed results, with tech stocks pulling back following their recent rally while gains in energy shares boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Commodities were mixed, with gold flat while oil futures declined.