Stocks near records as Boeing order boosts Dow

U.S. stock indexes gained Monday as the major averages honed in on record highs after strength in Boeing shares boosted the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% and 0.21%, respectively. All three of the major averages on Friday closed within 1% of their all-time highs as investors looked past the hottest inflation reading in more than 30 years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36197.34 +97.03 +0.27% SP500 S&P 500 4693.35 +10.50 +0.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15905.452456 +44.49 +0.28%

In stocks, Dow component Boeing Co. received an order from Emirates for two 777 Freighters, valued at more than $704 million at list prices. The aircraft are expected to be delivered in April and June 2022.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 230.39 +9.37 +4.24%

Tesla Inc. shares continued lower after CEO Elon Musk battled Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a Twitter spat over taxes. The stock dropped 15.4% last week after Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares for tax purposes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,003.07 -30.35 -2.94%

Royal Dutch Shell will eliminate its dual-share structure and move its tax residence to the U.K. The company will also remove "Royal Dutch" from its name.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RDS.A ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 44.64 +0.46 +1.03%

Activist investor Mantle Ridge disclosed a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree Inc. and will make moves aimed at boosting the company’s share price.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DLTR DOLLAR TREE, INC. 124.80 +11.71 +10.36%

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. was initiated at Underweight by Morgan Stanley and given a price target of $247 per share due to valuation concerns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. 257.51 -26.79 -9.42%

In earnings, Tyson Foods Inc. forecast 2022 sales above Wall Street estimates due to rising meat prices and stronger demand from restaurants. Quarterly earnings and revenue were both better than expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS, INC. 82.35 +1.12 +1.38%

WeWork Inc. reported its quarterly loss narrowed from a year earlier amid a rebound in demand for office space caused by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This was the company’s first quarterly report since going public last month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WE WEWORK 9.50 +0.32 +3.49%

Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Home Depot Inc. and Macy’s Inc. are among the retailers set to report their quarterly results later this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 147.57 -0.24 -0.16% TGT TARGET CORP. 265.10 +5.21 +2.00% HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 372.29 -0.47 -0.13% M MACY'S, INC. 30.98 +0.52 +1.71%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $1.09 to $79.70 a barrel and gold fell $3.30 to $1,865.20 an ounce.

Overseas markets traded mostly higher.

European bourses were stronger with Britain's FTSE ticking up 0.02%, Germany's DAX 30 climbing 0.23% and France’s CAC 40 advancing 0.53%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.25% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.56%.